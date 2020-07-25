Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 27,369 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $176.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

