Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,711 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $93.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

