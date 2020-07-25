Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,467 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $22,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

