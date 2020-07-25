Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

