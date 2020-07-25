Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $480.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.74. The stock has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

