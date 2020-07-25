Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

