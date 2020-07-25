Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

