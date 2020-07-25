Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

C stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

