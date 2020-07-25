Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $80.17 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

