Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.72 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

