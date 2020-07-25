Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS opened at $54.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.