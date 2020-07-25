Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.09 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA opened at $173.76 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average of $209.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

