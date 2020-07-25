Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,204,000 after acquiring an additional 174,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Dollar General stock opened at $191.70 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

