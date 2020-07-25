Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $24,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $93.61 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

