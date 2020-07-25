Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.49 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.45.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.