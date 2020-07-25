Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $124.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $124,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

