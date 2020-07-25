Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

