Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,938.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,915,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

