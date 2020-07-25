Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

CB stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

