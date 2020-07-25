Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $86,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,220 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.