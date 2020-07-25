Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 220.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.