Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

