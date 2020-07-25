Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,803 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

