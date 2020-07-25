Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,397 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $640.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

