Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,303 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $312.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average of $334.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

