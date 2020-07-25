Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 38,318 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $97.11 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

