Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 209,990 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $106,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

