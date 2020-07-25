Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 20,525 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,088,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,981,152,000 after acquiring an additional 909,982 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

FB stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

