Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 148,989 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

