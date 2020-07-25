Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,568,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.