Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,811 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $25,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $107.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

