Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.85% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $31,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,081,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,434,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

