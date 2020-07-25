Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $184.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

