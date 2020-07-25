Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 67,631 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.