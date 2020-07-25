Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after purchasing an additional 112,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,001,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

