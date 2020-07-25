Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 30,830 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,983,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James cut QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

