Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,451,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,371.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

