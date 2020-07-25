Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 9,496 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

