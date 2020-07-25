Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 9,314 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

