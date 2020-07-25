Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCF. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

ISCF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

