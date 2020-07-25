Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.