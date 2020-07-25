Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,511.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1,034.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,463.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.91. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.