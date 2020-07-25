Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 7.76% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.