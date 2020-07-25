Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $93.61 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.