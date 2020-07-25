Janney Capital Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,158 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

