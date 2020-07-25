Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 353,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 83.0% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Shares of FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.95. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $657.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

