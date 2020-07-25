Janney Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ciena by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock worth $6,823,760. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

