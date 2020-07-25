Janney Capital Management LLC Has $15.61 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.