Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,354.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.26 and its 200-day moving average is $383.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

