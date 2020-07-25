Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.